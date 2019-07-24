Brexit - End of the phoney war for GBP… crunch time has arrived
An opinion piece on the Financial Times on the "real and present danger of Johnson's no-deal Brexit" for sterling.
The FT is gated. The whole article is worth a read if you can access it though.
The gist of it …
- given the depth of political risks, some investors now see better places to invest outside the UK. Soon, we will see how harmful Brexit really is for the pound
- Some say it could fall to $1.15 or so … Hermes' Silvia Dall'Angelo fears it could sink to parity with the dollar
- The coming months are crunch time