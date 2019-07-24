Brexit - End of the phoney war for GBP… crunch time has arrived

An opinion piece on the Financial Times on the "real and present danger of Johnson's no-deal Brexit" for sterling.

The FT is gated . The whole article is worth a read if you can access it though.

The gist of it …

given the depth of political risks, some investors now see better places to invest outside the UK. Soon, we will see how harmful Brexit really is for the pound

Some say it could fall to $1.15 or so … Hermes' Silvia Dall'Angelo fears it could sink to parity with the dollar

The coming months are crunch time



