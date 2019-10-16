Brexit: ERG will meet on Saturday morning before responding to Boris Johnson

According to pro-Brexit lawmaker, Mark Francois











ForexLive I think that the last bit is a bit of a positive for the pound and Johnson. The ERG had previously maintained a stance where they will be voting as how the DUP would so with a potential shift there, it could lend towards some added support in parliament for Johnson. He also says they will be talking with the government later today to further discuss the deal. Adding that the ERG and DUP are firm allies but do not definitely vote the same way.





Cable is finding added support now to 1.2740 as the pound inches back higher off earlier lows under the 1.2700 handle.





Says that ERG will meet on Saturday morning to make a recommendation on whether or not they will be backing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.