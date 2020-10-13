Brexit: EU chief negotiator Barnier to brief EU ministers today on state of negotiations

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Barnier will brief the General Affairs Council i.e. European affairs ministers from all EU member states shortly

Just a bit of a heads up in case there will be reports on what is briefed and how hard a stance the EU will be taking as we go into the European Council meeting later this week.

The pound is still largely keeping more steady around 1.3040-50 currently, off earlier lows of 1.3016 as dollar gains also ease up a little on the session currently.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose