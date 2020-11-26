Brexit - EU decision on market access for UK banks, financial firms will not be before January 1
Reuters with this citing unnamed European Union sources in the bloc
- UK unfettered access to the EU market under post-Brexit transition arrangements ends on Dec. 31, leaving the City of London faced with being cut off from its biggest export customer
- “The European Commission told member states on Thursday that the equivalence decisions won’t be ready from January 1” said the EU diplomat
