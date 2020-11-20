Brexit: EU envoys reportedly briefed that agreement is 'very close' but differences persist on three key issues

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This reaffirms the status quo and the report from earlier

This time Reuters is reporting with the headlines, citing a senior EU diplomat on the matter. The source says that negotiations are seeing that an agreement is 'very close' on most issues but there are still differences on three key issues i.e. level playing field, governance, fisheries. Essentially, the status quo remains as talks continue next week.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose