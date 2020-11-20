Brexit: EU envoys reportedly briefed that agreement is 'very close' but differences persist on three key issues
This reaffirms the status quo and the report from earlier
This time Reuters is reporting with the headlines, citing a senior EU diplomat on the matter. The source says that negotiations are seeing that an agreement is 'very close' on most issues but there are still differences on three key issues i.e. level playing field, governance, fisheries. Essentially, the status quo remains as talks continue next week.