Brexit: EU envoys reportedly briefed that main hurdles remain unresolved

Bloomberg reports on the matter

UK hasn't moved on three main Brexit issues

Negotiations will continue

The pound got a slight nudge lower on the headline here, with cable falling from 1.3265 to 1.3250. This tells us that there is not much to update and that both sides are still continuing to posture ahead of more talks next week.





As for the three main issues, they are the same ones since about forever now i.e. level playing field, governance, and fisheries. So, no change to the status quo it seems.



