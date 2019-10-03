Brexit - EU gives Boris Johnson one week to come up with an acceptable plan
So reports the UK Times on the latest from the European Union
- has given Boris Johnson one week to make his Brexit plan acceptable
- or European Union leaders will refuse to discuss it at a crucial summit this month
- This new ultimatum, along with fundamental EU objections to his alternative to the Irish backstop, means Mr Johnson is highly unlikely to reach a deal in time for his October 31 Brexit deadline.
- European ambassadors set the October 11 cut-off date last night after Michel Barnier, the EU's lead Brexit negotiator, told them that the government needed to "fundamentally amend its position" before formal negotiations could take place.
- "We will have to make a judgment call at the end of next week with regard to deciding if it's possible to have a deal in time"
