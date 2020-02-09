Brexit - UK press report EU hardening its demands on the UK - 'could crash trade talks within months'

UK Telegraph says EU member states are hardening their demands for 'status quo' access to UK fishing grounds after Brexit

Fears growing that fundamental differences on shape of future EU-UK relationship could now crash the talks within months



major EU fishing states are looking to further tie the hands of the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier to retain their existing fishing quotas

Barnier must "uphold" existing reciprocal access to fishing grounds, following complaints from France, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands that the previous pledge merely to "build upon" existing access was far too weak





Tele is gated but that's the gist of it





GBP is barely changed from late Friday levels