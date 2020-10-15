Brexit: EU leaders to authorise continuation of negotiations for the 'coming weeks'

Subscription Confirmed!
Technical Analysis
Dollar extends gains as risk-off mood deepens in European morning trade
AUD/USD slumps to fresh session low on softer risk mood, key support levels in focus
Major indices close lower for the 2nd consecutive day
Traders set the 200 hour MA as topside resistance for the EURUSD
WTI crude oil futures settle at $41.04
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday October 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 14 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday, October 12 at the 10am NY cut
Notable forex options expiring on October 8 at the New York cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday 7 October at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
What is priced in for RBA policy going into the year-end?
PBOC conducts a 500bn yuan MLF
Nomura expects the RBA to announce further easing on November 3
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.7374 (vs. yesterday at 6.7473)
Goldman Sachs join the dovish RBA express - see potential November easing