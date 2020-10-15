Brexit: EU leaders to authorise continuation of negotiations for the 'coming weeks'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing the latest draft from the EU summit conclusions

This pretty much reaffirms the earlier report here, that there has been a slight change in language on the Brexit front by European leaders now that they expect the UK to also signal some intention to keep negotiations ongoing beyond this week.

That said, just be mindful in case we get some 'drama' later today as the summit meeting is only scheduled for 1300 GMT.

GBP/USD H1 15-10
GBP/USD is seen a little weaker at 1.2995 currently as the dollar keeps slightly firmer on the softer risk mood in the market.

Price action is sitting just under the 100-hour moving average @ 1.3007 but above the 38.2 retracement level of the jump higher yesterday @ 1.2987 for now.
