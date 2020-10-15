Brexit: EU leaders to authorise continuation of negotiations for the 'coming weeks'

Reuters reports, citing the latest draft from the EU summit conclusions





That said, just be mindful in case we get some 'drama' later today as the summit meeting is only scheduled for 1300 GMT.









GBP/USD is seen a little weaker at 1.2995 currently as the dollar keeps slightly firmer on the softer risk mood in the market.







Price action is sitting just under the 100-hour moving average @ 1.3007 but above the 38.2 retracement level of the jump higher yesterday @ 1.2987 for now.