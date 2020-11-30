Brexit: EU negotiating team to stay on in London for more talks in the coming days

Reuters reports, citing an EU source on the matter

  • Trade talks over the weekend were "quite difficult"
  • "Massive divergences" remain on three main areas
I don't think anyone expected things to be concluded over the weekend, but this could all be more political theater in trying to sell that both sides are working hard and engaging in a tough battle before some semblance of an agreement could be struck.

Or it could really be that negotiations are going nowhere, but we'll see.

