Brexit: EU officials reportedly view recent negotiations with UK is not going to lead anywhere

Reuters reports, citing EU officials on the matter





Negotiations with David Frost are a waste of time

Barnier told EU 27 that Johnson is undermining Ireland's position on backstop

Barnier told EU 27 that UK risks crashing out without a deal by accident or by default

UK idea for a Brexit deal is a "heroic" assumption

Hard to see any Brexit deal passing in UK parliament currently

UK idea that EU 27 will eventually cave in is wrong

Ireland has maintained stance that cannot replace backstop with vague, non-binding and unclear commitments from the UK

Latest update from European officials on the matter. As can be seen from the above, both sides are no closer to agreeing any form of Brexit deal than they were a year ago.





As such, if you're wondering how would a Brexit extension/delay or a different prime minister change all of this, it won't - unless the UK withdraws Brexit altogether.





A continued Brexit extension/delay may be appealing as you would think that it avoids a catastrophe or a major disaster in the event of a no-deal. Then again, if you look at the UK economy now, we're sitting on a brink of a recession no thanks to the ongoing Brexit uncertainty caused by all of this extension/delay nonsense.





So, is an extension/delay really that good of a thing?



