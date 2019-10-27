Brexit - EU prepares a 3 month extension

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Financial Times report an extension will be given out until January 

  • January 31 2020 
  • with earlier exit available on December 1 2019 or January 1 2020, if the withdrawal treaty has been ratified. 
  • EU rules out any further renegotiation of the deal

FT link, may be gated

ForexLive
