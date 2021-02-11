Brexit - EU Sefcovic, UK's Gove reiterate commitment to the Good Friday Agreement

The two officials after post-Brexit talks:

reiterate their full commitment to the GFA

and to the proper implementation of the protocol

The agreement, and its potential dismantling, was a key sticking point in Brexit talks. The UK government went as far as agreeing it was breaking the law in seeking to discard the agreement. Thankfully, for the sake of lives that would have been lost, and for trade, cooler heads prevailed.

---

Gonna have to admit when I saw that Brexit headline my first response was "are we still doing this sh*t?"





GBP barley moving.