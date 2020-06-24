Brexit - EU signals compromise possible in trade talks with the UK
Financial Times with the report, in summary:
EU has said it is willing to hammer out a compromise with Britain on the sensitive issue of "level playing field" rules for business
- these aim to ensure close alignment between the two sides' state-aid, environmental and employment regulations
- However, the EU would not allow anything to jeopardise the integrity of the single market
FT link is here for more (may be gated) )
A little bit of encouraging news.