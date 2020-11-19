Brexit: EU still planning Friday update to member states
Reuters reports, citing an EU diplomatic source
Daily Express' Brussels correspondent, Joe Barnes, also corroborates with the report in saying that Barnier will be briefing EU member states tomorrow to update on Brexit talks.
After the earlier development, the question now is will this be one where Barnier signals white smoke or just a reiteration of what we have heard time and time again?
There is every likelihood that talks could continue through the weekend and also into next week, so the update tomorrow is going to be key to set the tone.