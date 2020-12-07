Brexit: EU, UK have not bridged significant differences, says senior EU diplomat

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Several news sources reporting on the matter

A few media outlets reporting with the same, suggesting that there has been "no decisive progress made so far although some progress has been made", citing a senior EU diplomat on the matter.

Reuters, Bloomberg, The Sun, and Wall St Journal all reporting accordingly.

This corroborates with the earlier story that talks today are unlikely to end with a deal as the key outstanding issues are still remaining.

