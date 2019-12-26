Brexit - EU will threaten to block the City of London’s access to European markets
UK newspaper The Times with a piece on how the European Union plans to ring in the New Year ...
- EU will threaten to block the City of London's access to European markets as a beginning to post-Brexit trade talks in the new year
- will also warn the UK that they could put up barriers to data flows
In only 2 weeks European Union governments will get internal talks underway:
with "possible decisions on adequacy [personal data] and equivalence [financial services]".
