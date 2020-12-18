Brexit: European Commission says it is unknown if or when there will be a deal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Says that many issues still remain on fisheries


  • Issues are difficult to solve
  • We continue to do our best to reach a deal
  • We want a deal but unknown if or when there will be one
These are the same remarks we have been hearing for weeks and months on end now. Don't be somehow surprised if talks conclude over the weekend with room for further negotiations, despite the EU posing a "deadline" of Sunday midnight.

That is largely to do with ratification before the year-end i.e. possible brief period of no-deal after 31 December if both sides can eventually reach a compromise.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The commission spokesman just rebuffs that notion by saying that "there is no official deadline for finishing". How lovely.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose