Brexit: European Commission says it is unknown if or when there will be a deal
Says that many issues still remain on fisheries
These are the same remarks we have been hearing for weeks and months on end now. Don't be somehow surprised if talks conclude over the weekend with room for further negotiations, despite the EU posing a "deadline" of Sunday midnight.
- Issues are difficult to solve
- We continue to do our best to reach a deal
- We want a deal but unknown if or when there will be one
That is largely to do with ratification before the year-end i.e. possible brief period of no-deal after 31 December if both sides can eventually reach a compromise.
The commission spokesman just rebuffs that notion by saying that "there is no official deadline for finishing". How lovely.