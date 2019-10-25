Brexit: EU said to call for another meeting next Monday to discuss extension

EU27 ambassadors are said to not be able to find unanimity today on granting a three-month Brexit extension





So, is France not just acting when playing the bad cop here? That could be the case as they have been adamant that any extension should be a short one to keep the pressure on UK lawmakers to see the current deal through to the finish line.





This is being reported by Virgin Media News political correspondent, Gavan Reilly, as well as Reuters in citing a EU diplomat on the matter.