Brexit: EU's Barnier reportedly heading to London for informal talks tomorrow
Something to take note of in case we hear of anything
This, according to BBC political correspondent, Laura Kuenssberg:
"in other news... EU sources say Barnier coming to London for informal talks tomorrow, and here until Friday, and Gove heading to Brussels on 28th for Joint Committee talks"
Looks like they may try to wrestle a bit of wiggle room from one another before the joint committee talks take place next Monday.