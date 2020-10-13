EU's Barnier reportedly told EU ministers that movement in Brexit talks not sufficient so far

Reuters reports, citing EU sources on the matter





This just adds to the posturing and reaffirms the ongoing narrative from the EU side as we look towards the European Council meeting on 15-16 October this week.







The big question now is if talks are still going nowhere, will Boris Johnson follow through and pull the plug for good? Or will it be yet another can kicking moment?





The source says that Barnier briefed ministers earlier and said that while there is some movement in Brexit talks, it isn't sufficient enough so far.