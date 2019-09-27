Brexit - EU's Juncker says a catastrophe if UK leaves EU without a deal
Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission interview with a German newspaper
- "Our chief negotiator Michel Barnier and I are doing everything possible to get an agreement"
- "But if we don't succeed in the end, the responsibility would lie exclusively on the British side."
- "We will want to and need to seal a free trade agreement," he said. "But that won't happen just like that, as some in Britain imagine. Some of the trade deals we sealed in my term of office took many years to reach."
via Reuters