Brexit - EU’s trade chief says Johnson will only get a “bare bones” trade deal (or none at all)

UK media reports (Sun newspaper)

  • EU's trade chief Sabine Weyand declares Boris Johnson will only get a "bare bones" trade deal from Brussels next year, or none at all

  • BJ's vow to seal a new arrangement with the EU by December 31, 2020, doesn't leave enough time to strike a comprehensive deal
Thus leaves two likely options,
  1. a thin "bare bones" deal 
  2. or a hard exit from the transition period without any deal

BJ copping it again … 
