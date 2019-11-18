Brexit - EU’s trade chief says Johnson will only get a “bare bones” trade deal (or none at all)
UK media reports (Sun newspaper)
- EU's trade chief Sabine Weyand declares Boris Johnson will only get a "bare bones" trade deal from Brussels next year, or none at all
More:
- BJ's vow to seal a new arrangement with the EU by December 31, 2020, doesn't leave enough time to strike a comprehensive deal
Thus leaves two likely options,
- a thin "bare bones" deal
- or a hard exit from the transition period without any deal
---
BJ copping it again …