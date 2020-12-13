Brexit: Everything still on the table as we approach supposed "point of finality"

What's the latest buzz on the Brexit front





So, Sunday is now here. However, we're not getting anything new on the Brexit front so far; from an official capacity at least.





Talks are still said to be "very difficult" and more discussions are set to take place today, though so far UK sources are saying that the offer by the EU remains "unacceptable".





There is also a likelihood that we will see Johnson and von der Leyen speak again later tonight before anything is finalised and/or communicated publicly.





At the moment, the latest is that UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is out saying that talks are not looking good and while technical discussions are still ongoing, he insists that movement is needed by the EU on a political level to strike a compromise.





I would bet the EU is saying the same thing, so there you have it.





The same key outstanding issues are still leading to a stalemate with Raab saying that the proposals put forward by the EU have been "pretty outlandish".





In other words, both sides are still not blinking in this game of chicken.





As things stand, we could either see a deal, no-deal, or perhaps even talks be extended further beyond this supposed "point of finality".





According to Raab, if the deal was 99% there, it would make sense to keep talking.





Again, Brexit and missed deadlines. Name a more iconic duo. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯





In any case, even if we do see both sides decide to walk away, just be reminded that the key "deadline" is 31 December. While there might not be a deal or some technical compromise now, it doesn't mean we still won't see one before the year ends.