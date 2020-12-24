Brexit: Expected delays as talks continue

The timing on the UK, EU press conferences may slip by a couple of hours





What else is new, eh? Barnier and Frost are now reportedly still speaking on fisheries again with one final Johnson and von der Leyen call also expected some time this morning.

That means the timing of the press conferences, which were initially expected around 0800 GMT, may encounter some delays. That said, I'm sure both sides will want to get this all done to be able to enjoy a nice Christmas eve dinner. At least I would.



