Brexit: Farage confirms he won't stand against Tories if Johnson promises to leave EU without a deal

Brexit party leader, Nigel Farage, spoke to BBC Radio earlier today





"BREAKING: Nigel Farage confirms Brexit Party won't stand against Conservative candidates in an election if Boris Johnson promises to leave the EU without a deal. "Of course we'll put country before party." Massively helps the Tory vote, while the opposition is divided @BBCr4today" ForexLive It may seem to be a boost to Johnson's hopes if we do come to an election but note the catch, "if he promises to leave without a deal". That will go against what Johnson is currently still trying to pursue, that he wants to leave with a deal.





Or at least that is the tag line now. For Tory rebels voting later today, they're put in a bit of a pickle. If they vote against Johnson on a no-deal, are they pushing their own party towards an electoral pact with Farage to leave without a deal anyway?





ITV political correspondent, Paul Brand, reports on the matter: