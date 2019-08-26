Brexit fireworks should intensify from next week

A heads up for GBP traders. While already subject to Brexit headline bombs they'll likely intensify from Tuesday next week.

UK parliament, the House of Commons, returns on Septemebr 3

UK PM Johnson's Conservative Party has a majority of just one vote in the House. And some of them (his Conservative Party 'colleagues') have threatened to bring down his government and trigger fresh elections in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit. Add in that others of them are also examining ways to force BJ to request an extension to the October 31 deadline.





And I haven't even mentioned moves from opposition parties to force elections....





Get ready for next week!











