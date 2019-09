The two key takeaways from today's UK parliament are support for a delay to Brexit and the rejection of an early election.

The implication is that a 'deal' on Brexit, not a 'no deal' crash out of the EU and all the damage that would entail, is closer.





Its by no means a done deal, but it is closer than it was.





Cable is higher, GBP higher on crosses across the board.





EUR/GBP: