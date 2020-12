Germany's Roth speaking on Brexit

Germany's Roth is on the wires on Brexit saying:



There is no substantial progress on Brexit

the only thing new in Brexit negotiations is the meeting between Johnson and Von Der Leyen



It range totally uncertain whether Britain and EU can reach trade deal

The GBPUSD is dipping lower after testing the 100 hour MA at 1.3394. The price has move back below the broken 38.2% retracement at 1.33435.