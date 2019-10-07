Brexit - Goldman Sachs recommend long GBP/USD, citing low chance of no-deal exit

Goldman Sachs with a recommendation to clients to buy GBP, targeting $1.30

  • GS cite low chance of ne deal exit, snap elections more likely t
  • distribution of risks skewed to the upside
  • but do warn that the exact path ahead for Brexit remains uncertain
  • "The odds of agreement by the end-October deadline may still be below 50%, but the distribution of risks for sterling has improved over the last month due to changes in the UK position on a number of issues and cross-party efforts to prevent no-deal"
ps Oct 31 the current date for exit, but watch Oct 19 for what the EU has to say.

