Brexit - Goldman Sachs recommend long GBP/USD, citing low chance of no-deal exit

Goldman Sachs with a recommendation to clients to buy GBP, targeting $1.30

GS cite low chance of ne deal exit, snap elections more likely t

distribution of risks skewed to the upside

but do warn that the exact path ahead for Brexit remains uncertain

"The odds of agreement by the end-October deadline may still be below 50%, but the distribution of risks for sterling has improved over the last month due to changes in the UK position on a number of issues and cross-party efforts to prevent no-deal"

ps Oct 31 the current date for exit, but watch Oct 19 for what the EU has to say.








