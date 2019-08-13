Brexit - Hammond wants PM Johnson to commit to a deal with the EU for exit
Ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond in various UK press pieces
Its no secret Hammond want a deal before Brexit. His views reported (again) in the press along these lines.
Hammond views are not new news. And, with respect to Mr. H, how relevant are they?
- says Parliament will stop no-deal
- Most people want to see us leave in smooth & orderly fashion
- No Deal would be a betrayal of 2016 referendum result. It must not happen
The Brexit palaver rolls on.