Brexit - Hammond wants PM Johnson to commit to a deal with the EU for exit

Ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond in various UK press pieces

Its no secret Hammond want a deal before Brexit. His views reported (again) in the press along these lines.

Hammond views are not new news. And, with respect to Mr. H, how relevant are they? 
  • says Parliament will stop no-deal
  • Most people want to see us leave in smooth & orderly fashion
  • No Deal would be a betrayal of 2016 referendum result. It must not happen

The Brexit palaver rolls on. 

