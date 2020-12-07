Brexit headlines, Ivey PMI highlight events this morning

Fed in the blackout period before the decision on December 16





The economic data calendar shows:

Canada Ivey purchasing managers index for November will be released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Last month the PMI index came in at 54.5



US consumer credit for October will be released at 3 PM ET/2000 GMT. The expectations are for a rise of $16.1 billion vs. $16.21 billion last month

The US treasury will auction off their typical 3 and six-month bills. Starting tomorrow, the treasury will start their auction notes and bonds for the week. The schedule shows:

$56 billion of 3 year notes on Tuesday



$38 billion of 10 year notes on Wednesday



$24 billion of 30 year bonds on Thursday

The economic calendar is fairly bare today. Brexit headlines will continue to dominate. European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, is to speak with UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, later today at 1600 GMT. There is the possibility of headlines about US Covid stimulation as that time bomb continues to tick. The employment report on Friday came in weaker than expectations in the US and the trends in the numbers are expected to get worse post Thanksgiving holiday spreader events.