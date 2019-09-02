Brexit - here is reasoning for a lower GBP if a UK snap election is called
All sort of permutations are possible in the Brexit debacle, Greg had a run down of today's **i*show here:
Just scanning some of the overnight notes, this via MUFG:
- snap election is a negative for GBP
- cable would fall under 1.2000
(for those eagle eyed traders, we ainlt far off this! … anyway, back to the note)
- snap election an initial negative as the current govmt is likely to win the election on a no deal platform
- GBP/USD heads towards 1.1 is BJ gets a majority and pursues a no deal exit
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson at work: