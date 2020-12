What are the remaining stumbling blocks in fisheries talks?

Politico's London Playbook editor, Alex Wickham, sums up the situation:









Adding that the quota compromise could actually be anywhere between 30 and 35 percent. This remains the major sticking point in talks as we go right down to the wire, with both sides still not really moving - at least meaningfully.





The clock is ticking. 31 December is less than ten days away now.