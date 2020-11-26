Brexit (ICYMI) - EU and UK negotiators will meet in London this weekend ... but there's a but

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In-person EU/UK talks were suspended when the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier had to self isolate after a colleague tested positive for Covid last week.

The BBC report that unnamed EU sources have told the BBC face-to-face Brexit trade talks are to resume in London this weekend. And, further:
  • There had been reports that Mr Barnier would not travel to London unless the UK changed its negotiating stance.
  • One senior EU figure suggested the talks could be brief.
I posted yesterday on the three key sticking points. 
Adam posted this Thursday:
Stay tuned for plenty of Brexit headline ping pong.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose