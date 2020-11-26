Brexit (ICYMI) - EU and UK negotiators will meet in London this weekend ... but there's a but

In-person EU/UK talks were suspended when the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier had to self isolate after a colleague tested positive for Covid last week.

The BBC report that unnamed EU sources have told the BBC face-to-face Brexit trade talks are to resume in London this weekend. And, further:

There had been reports that Mr Barnier would not travel to London unless the UK changed its negotiating stance.

One senior EU figure suggested the talks could be brief.

I posted yesterday on the three key sticking points.