Brexit ICYMI - Potential French sanctions on the UK, energy & trade by the end of the week
France and the UK are mired in a fishing dispute. The UK has refused to grant the full number of licences France says it is due under the Brexit agreement.
A French government spokesperson says France could announce possible retaliatory measures by the end of the week
- "We are positioning ourselves to take measures"
- "There are several types of sanctions that are possible: energy prices, access to (French) ports, tariffs issues."
