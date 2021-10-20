Brexit ICYMI - Potential French sanctions on the UK, energy & trade by the end of the week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

France and the UK are mired in a fishing dispute. The UK has refused to grant the full number of licences France says it is due under the Brexit agreement. 

A French government spokesperson says France could announce possible retaliatory measures by the end of the week
  • "We are positioning ourselves to take measures"
  • "There are several types of sanctions that are possible: energy prices, access to (French) ports, tariffs issues."


