Brexit in limbo, who to blame?

If you are waiting for key Brexit headlines today...









After the UK parliament voted yes to Boris Johnson's WAB motion but no to the timetable, the Brexit process is now stuck in limbo.





The question now is how long of an extension will the EU offer up to the UK? My guess is one for 31 January 2020 with the option of it being earlier if a deal can be ratified.





However, that risks a potential general election being called as Tory MPs feel that they have a strong support with Corbyn on the ropes now.





Either way, all we can do now is wait to hear on the decision above. In the mean time, the UK public will continue to find someone to blame in all of this.







Do they blame Johnson for not delivering on the 31 October promise or do they blame lawmakers for yet another delay?

You may very well have to wait a bit longer before hearing anything of note from Brussels or London this week.