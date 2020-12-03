Brexit: Internal Market Bill to return to the Commons on Monday next week

Jacob Rees-Mogg says the government will reject all the amendments by the House of Lords on the Internal Market Bill

The market may not need to pay much attention to this right now, but it is something worth noting in case talks fail to reach a compromise this week or over the weekend.





Barnier had previously warned that if the UK moves forward with the threatened clauses that it will throw trade talks into "crisis mode", so yeah. But before we get to this, we may already get white smoke from London possibly in the next few days and before Monday.



