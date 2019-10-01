Brexit - Irish foreign minister says he has not seen the UK proposals yet

Irish foreign minister Coveney loves the craic, but this isn't it. 

Coveney says this does not look like the basis for a deal.
  • if what we are hearing this evening in media is true, does not sound like basis for a deal
  • if there is a proposal that involves customs checks on island of Ireland, 'that in itself is bad faith'
  • let's see what happens tomorrow, it is too early to say what is in the proposal
  • 'the reports we are hearing are concerning to put it mildly'
  • we always rejected the concept of a time-limit on a backstop unless clear what happens after
  • our position has been very clear on a time-limited backstop, 'it is not a backstop at all'



