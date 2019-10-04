Brexit: Irish Foreign minister: UK proposals a step forward

Via Reuters

  • proposals a step forward, but changes required
  • only people in NI saying current plan will work are DUP
  • a minority cannot veto measures that a majority want to see in place
  • there are significant problems with UK's proposal 
  • does not take for granted that the Benn Act will prevent no deal Brexit
  • personalised attacks on Irish politicians are not the way forward
  • if this is final position of UK Gov't: there won't be a deal
  • British PM has boxed himself into a corner
  • Written commitments from UK Gov't to EU should not now be ignored because inconvenient
  • British PM has limited room for manoeuvre
