Brexit: Irish Foreign minister: UK proposals a step forward
- proposals a step forward, but changes required
- only people in NI saying current plan will work are DUP
- a minority cannot veto measures that a majority want to see in place
- there are significant problems with UK's proposal
- does not take for granted that the Benn Act will prevent no deal Brexit
- personalised attacks on Irish politicians are not the way forward
- if this is final position of UK Gov't: there won't be a deal
- British PM has boxed himself into a corner
- Written commitments from UK Gov't to EU should not now be ignored because inconvenient
- British PM has limited room for manoeuvre
