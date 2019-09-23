Brexit: Irish Prime Minister met EU Tusk and both agreed no backstop proposal good enough

GBPUSD remains below its 200 hour moving average

Irish Prime Minister Varadkar and EUs Donald Tusk met and according to sources both agreed that there is no UK proposals yet that meet objectives of the backstop.





Tusk adds:

we continue looking for how to avoid a disorderly Brexit







The GBPUSD remains near low levels with the price on the hourly below its 200 hour MA at 1.24384. There was a look above the MA but the price quickly reversed back below the MA level.







