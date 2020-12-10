Brexit is back on the menu at the EU summit today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The European Council programme has been amended with leaders to now discuss Brexit later this evening

It will be the first item on the agenda for European leaders to discuss later today. It may not mean much but it does feed into some hope that they perhaps might look for some wiggle room as negotiations continue through to the weekend.

Update: von der Leyen has apparently intervened. COVID-19 will be the first topic of discussion instead.


