It is getting terribly late and may be too late already for a Brexit deal, says EU official

Reuters with more Brexit headlines, citing an EU official on the matter





Let's see if we have a deal this week and if we have a deal at all This just adds to the current rhetoric that time is wasting away as we count down to yet another Brexit "deadline" at the end of this week, with some rough idea that it is more likely to be some time at the end of November instead.





The pound has softened on the session as traders weigh up the risks ahead of another fresh round of negotiations in Brussels this week. Cable is just off session lows, trading around 1.3180 currently and in between its key hourly moving averages.