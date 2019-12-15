Brexit - Japan wants an instant & complete removal of auto tariffs in trade deal with the UK

The Japanese press (Nikkei) with the piece, 'instnat' in the case referring to 2021. Yes, really.

Japan will seek an instant and complete removal of auto tariffs as it negotiates a trade treaty with the U.K. that the partners aim to take effect at the start of 2021.

Trade between the two nations will operate under the Japan-EU economic partnership agreement during a grace period that expires at the end of 2020. But afterward, tariffs would rise to the level that existed prior to the agreement.



Japan and the UK are speaking on trade, targeting targeting a new agreement beginning Jan 2021.





