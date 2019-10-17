Brexit: Johnson said to ask European leaders to rule out further delay

Johnson to tell the EU that "it is the new deal or no deal but no delays"





"No 10 source says Johnson will ask leaders to rule out a further delay - he's expected to ask them to make clear it's 'the new deal or no deal but no delays' he will tell EU leaders"

The idea here is that Johnson wants to put pressure on lawmakers who are looking to avoid a no-deal Brexit in saying that this is the best deal on the table. It is sort of what we came to believe during Theresa May's tenure as well.





Let's see how this will work out for him come Saturday.





According to a tweet by BBC political editor, Laura Kuenssberg: