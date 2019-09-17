Brexit: Johnson told Cabinet that he believes there is a deal to be done - govt spokesman

Comments by UK government spokesman, James Slack





No-deal planning must continue 'at pace'

Johnson spoke to Merkel this morning

Says both parties agreed on the need to accelerate Brexit talks

Looking to discuss further at the UNGA next week

Says UK has been putting forward detail of backstop proposals

Yada yada. The last line is the funny bit in all of this as a French official reportedly told Reuters that they are still yet to see any concrete proposals from the UK on the backstop since talks resumed. Makes you wonder what they have been "putting forward".





In short, an update full of nothing as the Brexit drama continues to search for the next twist in the plot ahead of October.



