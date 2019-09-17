Brexit: Johnson told Cabinet that he believes there is a deal to be done - govt spokesman
Comments by UK government spokesman, James Slack
- No-deal planning must continue 'at pace'
- Johnson spoke to Merkel this morning
- Says both parties agreed on the need to accelerate Brexit talks
- Looking to discuss further at the UNGA next week
- Says UK has been putting forward detail of backstop proposals
Yada yada. The last line is the funny bit in all of this as a French official reportedly told Reuters that they are still yet to see any concrete proposals from the UK on the backstop since talks resumed. Makes you wonder what they have been "putting forward".
In short, an update full of nothing as the Brexit drama continues to search for the next twist in the plot ahead of October.