Brexit - Johnson told Merkel that "significant gaps" in trade talks still to be bridged
UK PM Johnson spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday.
He said that progress must be made in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union in coming days to bridge "significant gaps"
More:
- "while achieving a deal in the coming days would be beneficial for both sides, the UK was also prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms"
- significant gaps in fisheries, the level playing field
Australia style.
You wish BoJo.