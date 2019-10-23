Brexit: JP Morgan says if offered short extension, expects Johnson to attempt to pass WAB

They also say that he will probably succeed in doing so in such a scenario





There's also whispers that the government is mulling over calling a no-confidence motion in itself, to ensure that they do get to an election in case Labour is "playing games".







ForexLive

But with the numbers to get a deal through, it remains to be seen if we will get there. Either way, even if all of this goes well for Johnson and the government, this is just the first hurdle. 2020 will bring another new season to the Brexit drama

Pretty much stating the obvious but okay.