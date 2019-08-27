Brexit: Juncker and Johnson to have phone conversation later today

Just a heads up in case we hear of anything relevant









The pound is continuing to hold more optimistic on the day amid talks of opposition leaders hoping to stop a no-deal Brexit but also as Boris Johnson is seen to be more optimistic about avoiding a no-deal outcome himself.





An overnight report by the WSJ says that Johnson's meeting with European leaders went well and that he "impressed" them. There is also word of possibly looking to replace the backstop via alternative means but it remains to be seen how plausible that would be.







ForexLive

Once again, it all sounds good on paper but unless Johnson can come up with a solution that hasn't been thought of in the last three years, then I don't think the gains in the pound today will be very much sustainable.

The above is being relayed by the European Commission, saying that both leaders will have a telephone call later this afternoon.