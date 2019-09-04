Brexit: Labour said to be not planning to stop a snap election vote from happening

Sky News political correspondent, Tamara Cohen, tweets

"Labour tell me they are not planning to stop the vote on a snap election happening, so if Boris Johnson brings one, it will go ahead. Another day, another defeat?"

Yeah, I don't think opposition lawmakers have any plan to outright block Johnson from pursuing an election motion call later today. At this point, they know that as long as they don't bite, he's not going to get the two-thirds majority for the motion to be successful.







